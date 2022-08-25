Wake up and smell the coffee: Low-growth, high-inflation era beckons post-pandemic America

On paper, TJ Semanchin's Wonderstate Coffee business seems more productive than ever, with fewer workers generating higher sales at the company's three cafes and wholesale roastery in Wisconsin.

Under the hood, however, the cafe business is about 25% short-staffed amid a tight labour market, and employees are stressed. Semanchin has cut opening hours and started closing some days to ease the load, and is considering longer shutdowns during the winter lull. The full-service menu is being changed to include more pre-made items, which means the end of the signature breakfast sandwich in at least one of the locations.

"The hard choices are happening. We are purposely diminishing our business model and even our own expectations," Semanchin said. "Offer the full pre-pandemic experience? No."

As Federal Reserve policymakers and central bankers from other countries gather this week at a mountain resort outside Jackson, Wyoming, to take stock of where the COVID-19 pandemic has left economies, Semanchin's experience offers a parable.

Not a happy one.

The coronavirus outbreak in 2020 coincided with a surge in productivity that led to predictions of a golden age of US innovation and growth, with better technology, improved systems, and pandemic-related trends like work-from-home allowing employees to do more with less.