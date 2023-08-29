Post-pandemic, world facing gloomy stew of debt, trade wars and poor productivity

Gourinchas said it is possible that global growth settles into a trend of around 3 percent annually, a figure far below rates above 4 percent seen when rapid advances in China's economy drove global output higher and which some economists consider borderline recessionary in a world where quick gains should still be achievable in large, less-developed countries.

But in the emerging pandemic economy, "the global growth environment has become very challenging," said Maurice Obstfeld, a former IMF chief economist and now a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.

China is now suffering what may be chronic economic problems along with a shrinking population. Emerging industrial policies in the US and elsewhere are reordering global production chains in ways that may be more durable or serve national security ends, but also be less efficient.

The symposium is among the first major attempts to take stock of longer-term economic developments after the pandemic and amid renewed geopolitical tensions after years in which officials were at first preoccupied with fighting COVID-19 itself, then had to focus on a global breakout of inflation.

Economists and policymakers here appeared in rough consensus that two trends from before the pandemic, both with global-growth implications, had been intensified by the health crisis and other recent events.

After rocketing higher during the Global Financial Crisis 15 years ago, the ratio of public debt to world economic output has grown to 60 percent from 40 percent thanks to pandemic spending and is likely now at a level where serious debt reduction is not politically feasible, Serkan Arslanalp, an economist at the International Monetary Fund, and Barry Eichengreen, an economics professor at the University of California, Berkeley, wrote in a paper.