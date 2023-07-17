UK consumer group calls for government action on grocery prices

Food prices have been driven up by increased costs for animal feed, fertiliser and fuel as well as energy and labour. Poor harvests, bird flu and a weaker pound have compounded matters.

However, Which? said its findings show some supermarket products have been hit with disproportionately high inflation.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is due to update on competition and pricing in the grocery sector this month. It has previously said it had not found evidence pointing to specific concerns.

"If competition issues are found, the CMA should be ready to take appropriate action," said, adding that finance minister Jeremy Hunt should also provide an update on his progress on agreeing measures with industry to ease the pressure on consumers.

UK supermarkets have rejected allegations that they have profiteered through a cost of living crisis.