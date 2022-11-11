World Bank VP Raiser to visit Bangladesh with incoming country director

Martin Raiser, the vice president of the World Bank's South Asia region, is set to visit Bangladesh to discuss economic reforms geared towards robust growth with the government.

He will arrive in Dhaka on Saturday and will be accompanied by the bank's incoming country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, Abdoulaye Seck, on the three-day visit.

“I am glad to be back in Bangladesh and to continue discussing with the government the important reforms that can help the country stay on the resilient and inclusive growth path and create opportunities for the people,” said Raiser.