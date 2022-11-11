    বাংলা

    World Bank VP Raiser to visit Bangladesh with incoming country director

    Discussions on reforms to keep the country on the path of resilient and inclusive growth are on the agenda for the three-day trip starting on Saturday

    News Desk
    Published : 11 Nov 2022, 07:38 AM
    Updated : 11 Nov 2022, 07:38 AM

    Martin Raiser, the vice president of the World Bank's South Asia region, is set to visit Bangladesh to discuss economic reforms geared towards robust growth with the government.

    He will arrive in Dhaka on Saturday and will be accompanied by the bank's incoming country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, Abdoulaye Seck, on the three-day visit.

    “I am glad to be back in Bangladesh and to continue discussing with the government the important reforms that can help the country stay on the resilient and inclusive growth path and create opportunities for the people,” said Raiser.

    Raiser is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, along with other senior government officials during the visit. He will introduce Seck, who will assume the position of the World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan on Jan 1, 2023. They will also visit a World Bank-supported project.

    “Bangladesh has an impressive record in many aspects of development, including poverty reduction, climate change adaptation and disaster-risk preparedness, and gender parity in school enrollment, to name a few," said Seck.

    “I look forward to working closely with the government and people of Bangladesh as the country works toward the goal of achieving upper-middle income status by 2031.”

    A Senegalese national, Seck joined the World Bank in 1995 as an economist and has since held leadership positions in different countries. Prior to taking this assignment, Seck served as the Country Director for Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and the Republic of Congo. He also served as the World Bank Country Manager for Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Moldova.

