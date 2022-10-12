IMF's Gopinath: Poorer nations do face big debt challenges

Emerging markets do not face a systemic sovereign debt crisis, though many poorer nations do face big challenges, Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) first deputy managing director told a panel in Washington on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event during the annual IMF World Bank meeting, Gopinath said some 60% of low income countries were either already in debt distress or in high risk of debt distress.

“To be clear, it’s not as though we have a systemic sovereign debt crises there,” Gopinath said.