    বাংলা

    IMF's Gopinath: Poorer nations do face big debt challenges

    IMF's deputy managing director said some 60% of low-income countries were either already in debt distress or in high risk of debt distress

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Oct 2022, 01:40 PM
    Updated : 12 Oct 2022, 01:40 PM

    Emerging markets do not face a systemic sovereign debt crisis, though many poorer nations do face big challenges, Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) first deputy managing director told a panel in Washington on Tuesday.

    Speaking at an event during the annual IMF World Bank meeting, Gopinath said some 60% of low income countries were either already in debt distress or in high risk of debt distress.

    “To be clear, it’s not as though we have a systemic sovereign debt crises there,” Gopinath said.

    “The vast majority of emerging market economies are nowhere near there, but on the other side, we do have many countries, several of whom, for instance, are in Sub-Saharan Africa, where this is a major challenge.”

    Speaking at the same event, Elena Duggar, managing director of credit strategy & research at ratings agency Moody’s, also said she did not expect a widespread debt crisis across emerging economies, but predicted more countries would have to overhaul their debt burdens.

    “Emerging markets are looking at a less supportive, external environment in terms of tighter financial conditions and slower growth,” said Duggar. “And we’re looking at high uncertainty and high risks in the economic environment and the possibilities of much deeper economic contractions, which normally translates into financial market volatility and episodes of stop and go market access - so this will mean an elevated default rates.”

    RELATED STORIES
    International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, US, Oct 9, 2016.
    IMF sees ad hoc taxes on excess profits as 'problematic'
    European Union initiative now being considered was 'problematic' because it violated tax certainty, according to the head of IMF's fiscal affairs department
    A retail store with closing down sign is seen in London, Britain, September 30, 2022.
    UK economy on brink of recession
    Weakness in manufacturing and maintenance work in North Sea oil and gas fields contributed to a 0.3% fall in gross domestic product from July
    A bicycle courier from Uber Eats rides his bicycle during the heatwave in Utrecht, Netherlands August 10, 2022.
    Gig worker rule comes at bad time for gig economy
    Workers are already scarce, and inflation is squeezing consumers while higher costs threaten long-awaited earnings, writes Jennifer Saba
    IMF cuts Bangladesh’s economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6%
    IMF cuts Bangladesh growth forecast to 6%
    The international lender had previously projected that the country would achieve 6.7% growth in FY23 in an April report

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher