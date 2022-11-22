World banks see global economy slowing more in 2023, with likely US recession

The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by a war and soaring inflation that triggered one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in recent times.

The US Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by 375 basis points this year since rolling out its first hike in March. This has sparked worries about a recession, even as the central bank is expected to temper its pace of hikes.

Real GDP (annual Y/Y) forecasts for 2023: