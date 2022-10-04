Bangladesh minister claims inflation has come under control, defends data delay

Planning Minister MA Mannan has claimed inflation came under control in September after a rise in August, although the government has not published the consumer price data.

Speaking at the inauguration of training of post-census data collectors in Dhaka on Monday, Mannan said “administrative reasons” were behind the delay in publishing the inflation data for August. “We give the data honestly without doctoring or engineering them.”

“Unrestrained inflation has come under control in September. You’ll know how much within a day or two.”