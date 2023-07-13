    বাংলা

    Bangladesh’s forex reserves stand at $23.57bn in IMF formula

    Bangladesh Bank says calculations of ‘gross’ reserves puts them at $29.97 billion

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 July 2023, 12:01 PM
    Updated : 13 July 2023, 12:01 PM

    Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves stand at $23.57 billion according to the BPM6 (Balance of Payments and International Investment Position) method recognised by the IMF, according to Bangladesh Bank.

    However, according to the gross reserve calculation, Bangladesh’s forex reserves stand at $29.97 billion, according to data published on the Bangladesh Bank website on Thursday.

    More to follow

