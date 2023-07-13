Bangladesh’s forex reserves stand at $23.57bn in IMF formula

The finance minister says the government could not guess how long the Russia-Ukraine war would continue
Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves stand at $23.57 billion according to the BPM6 (Balance of Payments and International Investment Position) method recognised by the IMF, according to Bangladesh Bank.
However, according to the gross reserve calculation, Bangladesh’s forex reserves stand at $29.97 billion, according to data published on the Bangladesh Bank website on Thursday.
More to follow