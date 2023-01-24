India's first green bond sale to command 'greenium' on strong demand

"Green bonds should command a premium because of the mandates to invest in these securities. The outstanding (amount)will be quite small initially and, because of the nature, we may see a bit of aggressive demand," said Ashish Agrawal, head of FX and EM macro strategy research, Asia, Barclays.

The RBI will auction 40 billion rupees each of five-year and 10-year green bonds. The government's five-year 7.38% 2027 bond yield and benchmark 10-year bond yield were at 7.16% and 7.35%, respectively.

Demand from domestic banks and mutual funds may be low since these institutions do not have a specific green mandate, said Ritesh Bhusari, deputy general manager for treasury at the private sector lender South Indian Bank.

"These securities may also be illiquid in the beginning since only a small amount is being issued," he added.

PROJECTS IDENTIFIED

The projects identified are more than two-and-a-half times the fundraising plan for the current fiscal, said the sources.

So the money can be allocated to other projects if the selected ones are unable to utilise proceeds this year, they added.

Proxy advisory firm IiAS said last week the bonds align with green bond principles but advised higher transparency on project implementation timelines along with social and environmental risk assessment of selected projects.

"It will be advisable to appoint an external auditor with an oversight by CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) for utilisation of green bond proceeds."

Projects have been identified in sectors such as transportation, renewable energy, and power and urban development, and categorised into 'dark green' and 'medium green'.

The categories are based on priority and ratings according to a global framework.

The interest and principal payments of the bonds are not conditional on the performance of the projects and investors do not bear any project-related risks, according to the framework released by the government in November.