Bangladesh to receive $2bn credit from ADB in FY22

The Asian Development Bank will provide Bangladesh with $2 billion in loan assistance in the current 2022-23 fiscal year.

ADB Resident Director Edimon Ginting made the announcement during a courtesy call on Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday, according to a statement from the ministry.

The loan assistance is being processed for the development projects adopted as per the development goals of the government, said the statement, citing Ginting.