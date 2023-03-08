Dollar jumps as Powell flags higher terminal rate

The dollar hit a three-month month high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank is likely to raise rates more than previously expected and warned that the process of getting inflation back to 2% has "a long way to go."

The Fed is also prepared to move in larger steps if the "totality" of incoming information suggests tougher measures are needed to control price increases, Powell told US lawmakers on Tuesday.

The Fed had slowed the pace of its tightening to 25 basis points at its last two meetings, following larger hikes last year.

"Powell is explicitly talking about a higher target for interest rates. This is something that the market has been talking about but obviously hasn't been fully priced in," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.