How strained China-Australia relations hit trade in coal, barley, beef and wine

The tariffs on barley totalled 80.5% while duties on wine were as much as 218% for some brands.

Wine exports to China, previously Australia's largest market, declined by $844 million in the year to March 2022, the first year after final tariffs were imposed.

The barley trade with the world's biggest beer maker had previously amounted to between A$1.5 billion ($1.01 billion) and A$2 billion a year.

WHAT ABOUT OTHER GOODS?

China also ordered cotton mills to stop buying Australian supplies or face a 40% tariff. China had been the biggest buyer of Australian cotton, taking about 60% of its supplies, worth about A$900 million during the 2018/19 crop year.

Five of Australia's largest beef processors were also suspended from exporting to China in 2020 for reasons such as poor labelling and contamination with a banned substance.

Though other plants are still allowed to ship to China, importers have complained of long delays clearing Australian beef at customs. The trade was worth A$3 billion in 2019.

Lobster exports, meanwhile, fell after China customs said they would be subject to enhanced inspection.

HAS IT IMPACTED AUSTRALIA'S ECONOMY?

Despite the measures, Australia has continued to record a trade surplus with China thanks to rising commodity prices, especially of iron ore.

Australia has also successfully diverted exports of coal, barley and other products elsewhere.

Barley farmers also reduced acreage sown with the grain and planted more canola instead.

Australia's biggest wine company, Treasury Wine Estates, has shifted its strategy to produce wine in China to rebuild a business that was decimated by the tariffs.

The overall economic impact of the easing of the restrictions, while positive for the affected sectors, is likely to be small, Goldman Sachs said in a Jan 6 note.