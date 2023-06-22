    বাংলা

    Pakistan PM briefs IMF chief, hopes for release of stalled funds

    Shehbaz Sharif briefed IMF's managing director Georgieva on the economic outlook of the cash-strapped South Asian nation

    Asif Shahzad
    Published : 22 June 2023, 09:18 AM
    Updated : 22 June 2023, 09:18 AM

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday briefed International Monetary Fund's managing director Kristalina Georgieva on the economic outlook of the cash-strapped South Asian nation, hoping for the release of critical stalled funds.

    The meeting on the sidelines of the Global Financing Summit in Paris came with about a week left before the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) agreed in 2019 expires on June 30.

    Under the $6.5 billion EFF's 9th review, concluded earlier this year, Pakistan has been trying to secure $1.1 billion of funding that has been stalled since November.

    "The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the funds allocated under the IMF's EFF would be released as soon as possible," said a statement from his office.

    It said Sharif outlined the steps Pakistan had taken for economic growth and stability, adding that his country had already completed all the IMF's conditions to meet the 9th review.

    With central bank foreign exchange reserves barely enough to cover one month of controlled imports, Pakistan is facing an acute balance of payment crisis, which analysts say could spiral into a debt default if the IMF money doesn't come through.

    The IMF funding is critical to unlock other bilateral and multilateral financing.

    Islamabad has expressed its frustration over the delay. It argues it has met all the painful fiscal measures the lender requested.

    The IMF, however, still has concerns over Pakistan's external financing gap, foreign exchange market operations and the budget presented earlier this month which it said violated the programme's objective.

    Pakistan has defended the budget, but at the same time offered to review it in any further talks with the IMF.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country, at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 9, 2023.
    First discounted Russian crude oil cargo arrives: Pakistan PM
    The country's imports of crude are expected to reach 100,000 barrels per day after the first cargo arrives on Monday
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen in Washington, US, Apr 8, 2019.
    Pakistan's 2024 budget a missed opportunity: IMF
    The draft FY24 Budget misses an opportunity to broaden the tax base in a more progressive way, IMF's resident representative for Pakistan said
    Hasina confident that Bangladesh capable of repaying IMF loans
    Bangladesh in a position to repay IMF loans: Hasina
    The $4.7 billion in loans comes amid a widening of the current account deficit, depreciation of the taka, and dwindling forex reserves
    A woman carries sacks of flour on her head, purchased from a truck at subsidised rates, while others stand in queue in Karachi, Pakistan Jan 11, 2023.
    Pakistan's external financing requirements for IMF deal unchanged
    There is no truth to reports that the IMF is asking Pakistan to raise $8 billion in fresh financing, IMF's resident representative in the country said

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp