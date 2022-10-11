IMF forecasts 6% GDP growth for Bangladesh in FY23

Bangladesh has been facing a shortage of the US dollar as exports and remittances have not been enough to pay high import costs, which have grown rapidly due to the Russia-Ukraine war amid bolstered economic activities during the recovery from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh imports most of the energy it needs to generate power – a fact that led the government to suspend production at power plants run by costly diesel. It also faces a gas shortage to produce power. The authorities have resorted to recurring outages to tackle the crisis for now.

Globally, the IMF forecast, growth will slow from 6 percent in 2021 to 3.2 percent in 2022 and 2.7 percent in 2023. This is the weakest growth since 2001, except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the pandemic.

It put a 25 percent probability of global growth falling below 2% next year - a phenomenon that has occurred only five times since 1970 - and said there was a more than 10 percent chance of a global GDP contraction.

“Global economic activity is experiencing a broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown, with inflation higher than seen in several decades. The cost-of-living crisis, tightening financial conditions in most regions, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic all weigh heavily on the outlook,” the major financial agency of the UN said.

These shocks could keep inflation elevated for longer, which in turn could keep upward pressure on the US dollar, now at its strongest since the early 2000s. This is pressuring emerging markets, and further dollar strength could increase the likelihood of debt distress for some countries, the international financial institution said.