IMF forecasts 6% GDP growth for Bangladesh in FY23

The International Monetary Fund has forecast 6 percent GDP growth for Bangladesh in 2022-23, down from 7.2 percent in the last fiscal year.
In its global outlook report on Tuesday, the IMF also said consumer prices in the country will rise by 9.1 percent in the ongoing financial year, up from a 6.1 percent rise in 2021-22.
Data published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics earlier in the day appeared to back the IMF’s inflation forecast. The BBS said consumer prices rose by 9.1 percent in September after 9.52 percent in August – the highest in a decade.
The IMF, however, sees slight improvement in Bangladesh’s current account balance. The deficit, which was 4.1 percent of the total GDP in 2021-22, will be 3.8 percent in the current fiscal year, the fund forecast.
The World Bank last week lowered its forecast for Bangladesh’s economic growth for fiscal 2022-23 by a 0.6 percentage point to 6.1 percent.
While economic distress is weighing down all South Asian countries, some are coping better than others, and Bangladesh is one of them, the World Bank said in a report.
Amid increasing balance of payments pressure and a fall in foreign exchange reserves, Bangladesh requested financial support from the International Monetary Fund in July, making it the third country in the region -- after Pakistan and Sri Lanka -- to engage with the IMF this year.
“But unlike the other two countries, Bangladesh’s reserves have not fallen to dangerously low levels, the country is not facing political instability, and inflation is still below 10 percent although it is above recent historical levels,” the World Bank said.
Bangladesh has been facing a shortage of the US dollar as exports and remittances have not been enough to pay high import costs, which have grown rapidly due to the Russia-Ukraine war amid bolstered economic activities during the recovery from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bangladesh imports most of the energy it needs to generate power – a fact that led the government to suspend production at power plants run by costly diesel. It also faces a gas shortage to produce power. The authorities have resorted to recurring outages to tackle the crisis for now.
Globally, the IMF forecast, growth will slow from 6 percent in 2021 to 3.2 percent in 2022 and 2.7 percent in 2023. This is the weakest growth since 2001, except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the pandemic.
It put a 25 percent probability of global growth falling below 2% next year - a phenomenon that has occurred only five times since 1970 - and said there was a more than 10 percent chance of a global GDP contraction.
“Global economic activity is experiencing a broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown, with inflation higher than seen in several decades. The cost-of-living crisis, tightening financial conditions in most regions, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic all weigh heavily on the outlook,” the major financial agency of the UN said.
These shocks could keep inflation elevated for longer, which in turn could keep upward pressure on the US dollar, now at its strongest since the early 2000s. This is pressuring emerging markets, and further dollar strength could increase the likelihood of debt distress for some countries, the international financial institution said.
Global inflation is forecast to rise from 4.7 percent in 2021 to 8.8 percent in 2022 but to decline to 6.5 percent in 2023 and to 4.1 percent by 2024, the report said.
Its outlook was subject to a delicate balancing act by central banks to fight inflation without over-tightening, which could push the global economy into an "unnecessarily severe recession" and cause disruptions to financial markets and pain for developing countries, the global lender said. But it pointed squarely at controlling inflation as the bigger priority.
“Monetary policy should stay the course to restore price stability, and fiscal policy should aim to alleviate the cost-of-living pressures while maintaining a sufficiently tight stance aligned with monetary policy.
“Structural reforms can further support the fight against inflation by improving productivity and easing supply constraints, while multilateral cooperation is necessary for fast-tracking the green energy transition and preventing fragmentation.”