Bangladesh's machinery import plans weighed down by economic jitters

In the face of a volatile foreign exchange market, the tightening of import controls has put the brakes on the opening of letters of credit to ship in goods from abroad at the start of fiscal 2022-23.

The data for the July-August period points to a marked drop-off in capital machinery and raw materials imports, prompting economists to flag concerns about the country's investment prospects.

The value of new LCs opened for capital machinery imports fell 65 percent to $399.7 million year-on-year in the first two months of FY23, according to data released by Bangladesh Bank.

The downturn in LC-opening in this context is also indicative of the caution with which entrepreneurs and businessmen are treading in new investments and trade expansion in the current economic climate.

Imports of capital machinery are considered new or direct investments into the country. From that viewpoint, Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute, believes new investments will be at a premium in the wake of the economic instability stemming from rising inflation and a surging dollar.

As a result of business people’s reticence, the opening of LCs for the major commodity imports has seen a stark decline.

The upward trend in overall import financing has also slowed, with the number of new LCs increasing fractionally by 0.41 percent. The total value of new LCs opened between July and August was $12.40 billion, compared to $12.36 billion a year earlier.

Rizwan Rahman, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed concerns while stressing the need to further monitor the situation.

During that period, LCs for the import of intermediate goods also decreased by 3.17 percent to $964 million.

Similarly, LCs for raw material imports dropped to $4.41 billion, a 6.78 percent decline from the year before.