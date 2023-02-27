How profitable is contract farming for poulterers? Not much, say some

Sumon Howlader, president of the Bangladesh Poultry Association, said the contract farming system developed around five years ago. Currently, an estimated 5,000 farms are operating under such contracts with corporate companies.

“These farms never shut down, but the common farmers cannot continue the business,” he said.

The opinion is divided as to whether the system benefits the farmers or creates undue pressure on them.

Mahmudul Hasan Akash, a poulterer of Jhenaidah, said rising chick, feed and medicine prices forced many farmers to sign contracts with the companies that supply these materials and share the profits with the farmers.

Asked if contract farming was more profitable than buying chicks, feed and medicines to grow chickens, a farmer in Rangpur said he signed a contract with Kazi Farms and received Tk 40,000 as profit.

The amount gradually dwindled to Tk 22,000 for the same number of chickens, citing a rise in the cost of chicks and feed.

“They are passing the losses to us. One day, most of my chickens died in a road accident on the way to the company. I got nothing from that consignment and closed the farm. I was on the verge of losing everything,” the farmer said, requesting anonymity because he feared reprisal by the company may affect his family as one of his relatives still had a contract with the firm.