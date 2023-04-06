World stocks survive banking turmoil - but for how long?

Hopes that the Federal Reserve and others could soon pause the most aggressive interest rate hiking cycle in decades has supported stocks even as sentiment more generally has been rattled by the failures of two US lenders and Credit Suisse's shotgun merger with UBS.

But under the surface, bad omens for world stocks are building.

1/ TIGHTER CREDIT

Customers have whipped deposits out of US regional banks and Swiss authorities' shock wipeout of $17 billion worth of Credit Suisse bonds has rattled a key market for European bank funding.

Analysts say this undermines the sector's ability to lend money to companies. Central bank surveys show US and European banks are already tightening lending standards, historically a predictor of dismal stock market performance.

When financing is scarcer companies pay more for loans, hurting profits and share prices.

"Tightening lending standards tend to correlate with recessions, and the stock market tends to fall during recessions," said Jason Da Silva, senior research analyst at London bank Arbuthnot Latham. "This is not a good sign."