    বাংলা

    UK economy shrinks less than feared as recession risk looms

    The weak economic outlook provides a tough backdrop for next week's budget statement by finance minister Jeremy Hunt

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Nov 2022, 08:03 AM
    Updated : 11 Nov 2022, 08:03 AM

     Britain's economy shrank by a less severe than expected 0.2% in the three months to September, according to official data which is likely to represent the start a lengthy recession.

    A poll of economists had pointed to a bigger contraction of 0.5% in gross domestic product in the third quarter.

    The Bank of England said last week that Britain's economy was set to go into a two-year recession if interest rates rose as much as investors had been pricing.

    Even without further rate hikes, the economy would shrink in five of the six quarters until the end of 2023, it said.

    In September alone, when the funeral of Queen Elizabeth was marked with a one-off public holiday that shut many businesses, Britain's economy shrank by 0.6%, a bigger fall than a median forecast for a 0.4% contraction in the Reuters poll.

    But gross domestic product data for August was revised to show a marginal 0.1% contraction compared with an original reading of a 0.3% shrinkage, and GDP in July was now seen as having grown by 0.3%, up from a previous estimate of 0.1%.

    The weak economic outlook provides a tough backdrop for next week's budget statement by finance minister Jeremy Hunt.

    Responding to Friday's data, he repeated his warnings of tough decisions on tax and spending in order to repair Britain's public finances and the government's credibility on economic policy after Liz Truss's brief spell as prime minister.

    "I am under no illusion that there is a tough road ahead – one which will require extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability," Hunt said in a statement.

    "But to achieve long-term, sustainable growth, we need to grip inflation, balance the books and get debt falling. There is no other way."

    RELATED STORIES
    World Bank VP Raiser to visit Bangladesh with incoming country director
    World Bank VP Raiser to visit Bangladesh
    Discussions on reforms to keep the country on the path of resilient and inclusive growth are on the agenda for the three-day trip starting on Saturday
    A picture illustration shows US 100-dollar bank notes taken in Tokyo August 2, 2011.
    King dollar commands surge in remittances
    The dollar plays an outsized role in remittance transfers because a lot of wage earners are paid in the US currency
    Bangladesh Bank sets ceiling on stock of taka for money changers at Tk 5m
    Money changers’ taka stock capped at Tk 5m
    The money changers will have to deposit Bangladeshi taka beyond this limit to their current deposit account
    A man exchanging damaged Indian currency counts 100 rupee notes along a roadside in Kolkata August 30, 2013.
    Indian debt attractive, but not enough to lure foreign flows: fund managers
    Several fund managers view Indian bonds as an appealing investment over the medium term but expect to start investing around the second quarter of next year

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher