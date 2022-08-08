Currencies find breathing space as dollar eases slightly

Emerging market currencies came off session lows on Monday, as the dollar eased slightly after a strong rally spurred by rising bets of the US Federal Reserve staying aggressive with its monetary policy.

With the exception of the Indian rupee INR= and the Taiwan dollar TWD=, most Asian currencies cut almost all session losses. The Chinese yuan inched up CNY=, with data showing an unexpected pick-up in exports in July aiding sentiment. Export forecasts from China, however, were clouded by worries about weakening global demand.

Elsewhere, Turkey's beleaguered lira TRY= fell 0.2%, while South Africa's rand ZAR= climbed 0.5%. Russia's rouble RUB= rose to trade around 60 per dollar.

The greenback =USD fell about 0.2%, but stayed at elevated levels after data on Friday showing strong labour demand in the United States saw bets for another 75 basis points hike by the Fed in September rise to around 70%. Focus now turns to US inflation data due later this week. The headline number is seen having cooled in July.

"There's still this very precarious risk backdrop," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex.