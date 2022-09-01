Dollar jumps to 20-year high as data supports aggressive Fed

"We’ve got stocks hitting new lows here and yields higher and that may reflect the data to some extent because there are no signs of a meaningful slowdown in these numbers," Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank, said following the ISM data.

"That may tilt expectation toward a slightly more hawkish Fed."

The US dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.873 percent at 109.81, at 10:45 am Eastern time (1445 GMT), its highest since June 2002.

"Even after hitting fresh records, USD strength has scope to extend somewhat further, boosted by the global slowdown and the European energy crunch in particular," said analysts at Generali Insurance Asset Management.

Expectations for a third straight 75-basis-point US rate hike at next month's Fed meeting are rising on the back of solid economic data, with Fed funds futures last pointing to around a 77.1 percent chance of such an increase. FEDWATCH

This helped push the yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries US10YT=RR to a more than two-month high of 3.26.

All eyes will now be on the US non-farm payrolls for August due on Friday.

The euro EUR=EBS slid 1.24 percent, falling back below parity against the dollar to $0.9931, while the British pound GBP=D3 hit a fresh two-and-a-half year low of $1.1522 and was last down around 0.86 percent, as the safe-haven dollar was also supported by moves away from riskier assets.