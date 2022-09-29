German inflation at highest level in over 25 years

German inflation was at its highest level in more than a quarter of a century in September, driven by higher energy prices no longer dampened by popular relief measures, data showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), increased by 10.9% on the year, the federal statistics office said. A Reuters poll of analysts predicted a rise of 10.0%.

That was the highest reading since comparable data going back to 1996.