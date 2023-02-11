    বাংলা

    Pakistan approves circular debt management plan, extra surcharge on electricity

    An additional surcharge of Rs 1 per unit of electricity has been approved to recover an estimated 76 billion Pakistani rupees in power sector liabilities

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Feb 2023, 02:40 AM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2023, 02:40 AM

    Pakistan's Economic Co-ordination Committee on Friday approved a plan it is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund to slash its circular debt, a form of public debt that builds up in the power sector due to subsidies and unpaid bills.

    The committee, led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, also approved an additional surcharge of Rs 1 per unit of electricity for FY 2023-24 to recover an estimated 76 billion Pakistani rupees ($282.81 million) in power sector liabilities.

    Pakistan and the IMF are to resume talks online next week they said on Friday, after ten days of face-to-face discussions in Islamabad on how to keep the country afloat ended without a deal.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan's external position under significant stress: Moody's
    Pakistan's external position under stress: Moody's
    The country will resume talks with the IMF virtually next week after 10 days of face-to-face discussions on how to keep the country afloat ended without a deal
    A shopper is reflected on a mirror glass as she checks food items at a supermarket in Tokyo, Japan January 20, 2023.
    Shock of war hits a world economy at the crossroads
    The war added new uncertainties to the economic trauma of a COVID-19 pandemic that had already led to record rises in public debt, inflation and labour shortages
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country, at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 9, 2023.
    Pakistani PM approves IMF agreement: report
    The IMF and Pakistan have been in talks over an economic reform deal aimed at releasing critical funds
    Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar gestures during a news conference to announce the economic survey of fiscal year 2016-2017, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 25, 2017.
    Pakistan finmin expects IMF matters to be settled today: report
    The IMF and Pakistan are in talks over an economic reform deal aimed at releasing critical funds from a stalled $6.5 billion bailout programme

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher