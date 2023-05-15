Germany scales down LNG terminal plans as supply crisis eases

Germany will almost halve planned capacity for liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in the Baltic Sea, a government source said, as Berlin revaluates its LNG needs given local resistance and an easing of energy bottlenecks.

Two floating LNG terminals are to be sited at Mukran off the Ruegen coast with annual capacity of around 10 billion cubic metres (bcm), down from the 18 bcm previously planned, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Deutsche Regas will operate the floating stations in Ruegen, a popular tourist attraction, instead of utility RWE RWEG.DE, which said last month it did not want to operate any LNG infrastructure long term.