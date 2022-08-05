    বাংলা

    India central bank raises key rate for third time to tame inflation

    It raises the repo rate by 50 basis points, the third increase in as many months to tame inflation

    Reuters
    Published : 5 August 2022, 05:45 AM
    Updated : 5 August 2022, 05:45 AM

    The Reserve Bank of India's key policy repo rate was raised by 50 basis points on Friday, the third increase in as many months to cool stubbornly high inflation.

    With June retail inflation at 7%, economists polled by Reuters had expected another rate hike, but views were widely split between a 25 bps move or a 50 bps increase.

    The monetary policy committee (MPC) raised the key lending rate or the repo rate (INREPO=ECI) to 5.40%.

    The RBI caught markets off guard with a 40 bps hike at an unscheduled meeting in May, followed by 50 bps increase in June, but prices have shown little sign of cooling so far.

    Traders are now awaiting the RBI governor's commentary on the outlook and any clues on the pace of tightening going ahead.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh’s economic indices rebound in July. Experts say it needs to maintain caution
    Experts urge caution as economic indices rebound
    Rising imports against less-than-sufficient exports and falling remittances amid growing inflation have created pressure on Bangladesh’s economy
    PM’s energy adviser calls for patience, warns of ‘nonsense’ ideas
    PM’s energy adviser calls for patience
    He warns people of ‘nonsense ideas sent from abroad’
    Bank of England on brink of biggest rate hike since 1995
    Bank of England on brink of biggest rate hike since 1995
    Most investors and economists predict the BoE will increase its benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 1.75% at the start of the global financial crisis
    Production problems at Barapukuria power plant may start easing in 2 weeks: official
    Barapukuria problems may ease in 2 weeks: official
    Coal shortage threatens supply from the power plant

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher