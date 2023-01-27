    বাংলা

    UK's Hunt pledges to boost growth but won't budge on tax hikes

    Hunt intends to use a speech on Friday to counter talk of Britain's economic decline and focus on growth industries

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Jan 2023, 01:58 AM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2023, 01:58 AM

    British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will promise on Friday to tackle the country's weak productivity with post-Brexit finance reforms to boost growth, but he will also stick to the tax rises that have angered some lawmakers in his Conservative Party.

    Hunt, who steadied financial markets after the turmoil of former Prime Minister Liz Truss' "mini-budget" in September last year, is preparing to announce a plan for growth in a budget statement in March.

    He intends to use a speech on Friday to counter talk of Britain's economic decline and focus on growth industries, including digital technology and the shift to new, high value industries such as renewable power and advanced manufacturing.

    "Confidence in the future starts with honesty about the present, and we should not shy away from the biggest challenge we face which is our poor productivity," Hunt was due to say in the speech, excerpts of which were released by the ministry.

    "Our plan for long-term prosperity tackles that challenge head on. It is a plan necessitated, energised and made possible by Brexit which will succeed if it becomes a catalyst for the bold choices we need to take."

    Hunt would confirm that reforms to the European Union's Solvency II rules will be implemented in the coming months, allowing insurers to invest more in the economy, the ministry said.

    The Telegraph newspaper said Hunt would reject calls from some Conservative lawmakers to bring forward tax cuts as a way to spur growth.

    Earlier on Thursday, Hunt told fellow ministers that he had to stick to the fiscal discipline he outlined in November in order to help reduce inflation which is running above 10%, according to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar and China yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
    China's open borders, stoking of economy may revive dealmaking: advisers
    Open borders could lead to a pick up in deals involving private equity funds later in 2023 as firms head to China to find buyers for their assets
    FILE PHOTO: A currency trader counts Pakistani Rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan, Dec 11, 2017.
    Pakistani rupee drops sharply
    The rupee closed at 230.40 to the dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank, and slipped to 238 rupees early on Thursday when the market reopened
    A man walks under the rain with his shopping bag during the holiday season in New York City, US, December 15, 2022.
    Strong US economic growth expected in fourth quarter
    Robust second-half growth would erase the 1.1% contraction in the first six months of the year
    The skyline of central Seoul is seen during a foggy day in Seoul March 4, 2015.
    S Korea vows support for exporters
    Central bank estimates showed gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.4% in the October-December period from the previous quarter

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher