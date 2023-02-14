Can Ukraine's grain corridor ease the global food crisis?

It is unclear whether Moscow will extend its participation in a UN-backed initiative that has enabled grains to be exported from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Russia said on Monday it would be "inappropriate" to extend the Black Sea grain deal unless sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year that have affected its agricultural exports are lifted.

The deal to free up grain exports from Ukraine's southern Black Sea ports was extended on Nov 17 for 120 days.

Sources familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the deal needs to be renewed by around March 20 at the latest for exports to continue.

Reached in July last year, it created a protected sea transit corridor and was designed to alleviate global food shortages by allowing exports to resume from three ports in Ukraine, a major producer of grains and oilseeds.

Here are some of the issues:

WHAT HAS BEEN EXPORTED?

Under the pact to create a safe shipping channel, some 21.1 million tonnes of agricultural products have been shipped, including 10 million tonnes of corn.

Wheat shipments have reached 6 million tonnes, or 28 percent of the total. Other commodities shipped include rapeseed, sunflower oil, sunflower meal and barley.