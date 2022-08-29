Bangladesh cuts fuel oil prices by Tk 5 a litre

The decision to cut the prices came after the authorities on Sunday lowered the duty on diesel imports to 5 percent from 10 percent. The finance ministry also waived advance tax on diesel imports.

Officials at the National Board of Revenue said the latest decisions mean taxes for diesel imports have been reduced by 11.25 percentage points to 22.75 percent overall.

As production and transport costs went up due to the fuel oil price hike, traders raised prices of all commodities, from bus fares to the prices of rice and eggs.

To cool off the prices of rice, the government on Sunday lowered the regulatory duty on rice imports to 5 percent from 25 percent and waived all import duties.