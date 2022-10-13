Britain's bond market turmoil

British Prime Minister Liz Truss is rethinking tax-cut plans that sent markets into turmoil with a possible U-turn on business levies, media reported on Thursday, although her office said there would be no change of course.

Truss is under pressure to change tack on an economic package that has roiled markets, with some investors and her own lawmakers calling on her to reverse a plan for 43 billion pounds ($48 billion) of unfunded tax cuts, including scrapping an increase in corporation tax from 19 percent to 25 percent.

Following is a snapshot of related events, comments and explanations: