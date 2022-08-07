China's exports gain steam though outlook remains uncertain

China's export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy as its struggles to recover from a COVID-induced slump, but weakening global demand could start to drag on shipments in coming months.

Exports grew 18.0% in July from a year earlier, the fastest pace this year, official customs data showed on Sunday, compared with a 17.9% rise in June and beating analysts' expectations for a 15.0% gain.

Exports have been one of the few bright spots for the Chinese economy in 2022, as widespread lockdowns hit businesses and consumers hard and the once mighty property market lurches from crisis to crisis.

"China's export growth surprised again on the upside. (It) continues to help China's economy in a difficult year as domestic demand remains sluggish," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

However, many analysts have expected shipments to fade amid cooling global consumption.