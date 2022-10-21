UK retail sales fall by more than expected in September

British retail sales volumes fell by a bigger-than-expected 1.4% in monthly terms in September, official data showed on Friday, as consumers felt the hit from rising prices.

September's data was also affected by a one-off public holiday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth when many retailers closed, the Office for National Statistics said.

Economists had expected retail sales to fall 0.5%.

Excluding automotive fuel, sales fell 1.5% from August.