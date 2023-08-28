After Turkey's giant rate hike, foreign investors mull return

Though the tide may be shifting , persuading investors will not be easy: Foreigners had all but abandoned Turkey over the last five years of President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox and often erratic policies, which included slashing interest rates in the face of soaring inflation.

Yet five foreign investors told Reuters that this week's rate hike signalled a new independence among policymakers who are serious about addressing unrelenting pressure on the currency and reining in inflation expectations.

"It feels like they are correcting the mistakes they made with their first rate hike decisions," said Viktor Szabo, portfolio manager at abrdn in London. "And it is a sign that the pressure continued on the currency."

Ola El-Shawarby, deputy portfolio manager for Emerging Markets Equity Strategy at Van Eck, said: "We have some exposure and we are getting more comfortable with the overall picture so we are getting more constructive."

"The more proof we get of the return to orthodoxy the more likely we are to revisit these investments," she said.

ERDOGAN QUESTION

Faced with badly depleted FX reserves and other economic strains, Erdogan, fresh from winning re-election in May, appointed Simsek and picked as central bank governor former Wall Street banker Hafize Gaye Erkan - the first woman to run the central bank - to turn things around.

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz told bankers that next month's "medium-term programme" will detail a transition to increased economic and financial predictability and include three-year macro forecasts. The investor roadshow will also accelerate, he added.