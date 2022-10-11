Australia hopes to fend off recession despite global economic dangers: treasurer

The Australian economy will likely avoid a recession despite the world economy being in "a dangerous place right now", Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Tuesday, ahead of the government's first budget in two weeks.

Speaking to reporters, Chalmers warned the global economy was heading for a substantial downturn and Australia would not be "immune" from that.

However, it was not the government's expectation that Australia's economy will go backwards.

"The budget that I hand down ... won't have an expectation or a forecast that the Australian economy falls into recession," he said.