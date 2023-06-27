Pakistan hopes for IMF bailout decision in a day or two

Pakistan hopes a bailout decision from the International Monetary Fund will come in a day or two, its prime minister said on Tuesday, after a telephone conversation with the chief of the global lender.

Islamabad has been waiting for a deal after taking policy and fiscal tightening decisions required by the IMF for the disbursal of $1.1 billion under the lender's ninth review of a $6.5-billion Extended Fund Facility agreed in 2019.

Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar added in an interview on Tuesday evening that the government was searching for a mechanism to receive all pending funds under the IMF programme, which would amount to $2.6 billion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's said in a statement earlier in the day that he hoped consensus over the IMF programme's points "will lead to a decision in a day or two."