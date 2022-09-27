ADB plans $14 billion to ease the food crisis in Asia-Pacific region

The Asian Development Bank, or ADB, has announced plans to provide at least $14 billion over 2022–2025 in a comprehensive support programme to ease a worsening food crisis in Asia and the Pacific.

The funding also aims to improve long-term food security by strengthening food systems against the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss, according to an ADB news release published on Tuesday.

The assistance expands ADB’s support for food security in the region, where nearly 1.1 billion people lack healthy diets due to poverty and food prices which have soared to record highs this year, the release said.

The funding will be channelled through existing and new projects in sectors including farm inputs, food production and distribution, social protection, irrigation, and water resources management, as well as projects leveraging nature-based solutions, ADB said.