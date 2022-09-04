Bangladesh exports grow 36% y/y in August, led by garment shipments

Bangladesh has maintained an upward trend for exports in the new fiscal year, posting a 36.18 percent year-on-year growth in August in the face of intensifying global economic headwinds.

Exporters shipped goods worth $4.61 billion last month, 7.14 percent higher than the target, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau.

In July, the first month of the fiscal year, export receipts crossed $3.98 billion, a 14.72 percent increase from a year earlier.