    বাংলা

    Bangladesh keeps bulk power prices unchanged in surprise move

    The BERC had previously put forward a proposal to hike prices by 58%, but the price increase was instead scrapped

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 13 Oct 2022, 06:16 AM
    Updated : 13 Oct 2022, 06:16 AM

    The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has, in a surprise decision, decided to keep bulk power prices unchanged despite a recent proposal to hike the tariff by 58 percent.

    The decision was announced at a virtual press conference at 11:30 am on Thursday.

    BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil cited 'ambiguity in the data' as the justification for keeping the tariff rate steady.

    In May, the technical committee of BERC recommended hiking the bulk power tariff by 58 percent to cut subsidies, a proposal the associations of consumers and businesses fiercely opposed.

    Bangladesh Power Development Board recently proposed increasing the price further, from the current Tk 5.17 per unit to Tk 8.56 per unit to rid itself of subsidy.

    After a public hearing on the proposal, the BERC technical committee recommended hiking the price to Tk 8.16 per unit.

    The government reintroduced rolling blackouts in July following a gas shortage fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine war. It also raised gas and fuel oil prices to save the depleted foreign currency reserves. The power crisis has worsened recently after a national grid failure.

    RELATED STORIES
    A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, India July 8, 2019.
    Stop building positions in offshore market: RBI asks banks
    The build-up of positions in this segment of the market is forcing the RBI to spend more reserves to defend the rupee
    BB instructs banks to tighten monitoring of cryptocurrency transactions
    BB: cryptocurrency transactions still on
    Customer accounts in scheduled banks are being used to carry out virtual currency-related activities, it says
    Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, US, September 13, 2022.
    Worries over global financial stability mount
    The concerns come as central banks around the world furiously tighten monetary policy in their fight to tame inflation
    Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath speaks during an interview in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland, May 23, 2022.
    Poorer nations do face big debt challenges: IMF
    IMF's deputy managing director said some 60% of low-income countries were either already in debt distress or in high risk of debt distress

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher