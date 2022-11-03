Brazil moves closer to China corn exports as Beijing approves traders

Chinese customs updated its list of approved Brazilian corn exporters on Wednesday, a move a Brazilian agriculture official said could jumpstart sales of corn to the world's second-largest economy.

The approvals could reshape global trade flows and result in fewer sales for farmers in the United States, the world's top corn supplier. China relied on the United States and Ukraine for most of its corn supplies but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted exports.

"It is a good alternative for Brazil, having (more) markets to send products to," said Glauco Bertoldo, an inspections director for vegetable products at Brazil's agriculture ministry.

He said in an interview the list of approved Brazilian facilities that can export corn to China may be updated to include more units in coming weeks.

The new list on the website of China's General Administration of Customs included 136 corn export facilities, including facilities owned by Archer-Daniels-Midland Co, Bunge Ltd, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus Company and Cofco International.

Cofco declined to comment. Other exporters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Once China starts buying corn from Brazil, traditional Brazilian corn importers such as Spain and Egypt could shift some of their purchases to the United States.