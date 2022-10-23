    বাংলা

    Government appoints consultants for constructing Dhaka’s underground rail service

    The Bangladesh government targets to implement the project by December 2026

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Oct 2022, 03:16 PM
    Updated : 23 Oct 2022, 03:16 PM

    An international consortium of eight companies, led by the Bangladesh chapter of the top Japanese firm of Nippon Koei, has won the bid to consult on the construction of Bangladesh’s first underground train services in Dhaka.

    MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, or DMTCL, and Naoki Kudo, managing director of Nippon Koei Bangladesh, signed the deal at a ceremony in Dhaka on Sunday.

    The other seven companies are - Nippon Koei’s Japan and Indian chapter, Japan-based Oriental Consultants Global and Katahira Engineers International, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in India, France’s Systra and Bangladesh’s Development Design Consultants Ltd.

    The 31.241 km project, known as MRT Line-1, will have 12 stations in its 19.87 km underground part from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Kamalapur and the elevated part, 11.36km from Notun Bazar to Purbachal, will have nine stations.

    The Bangladesh government approved the Tk 525.6143 billion project, co-funded by Bangladeshi taxpayers and Japan International Cooperation Agency, or JICA, last year and targeted to implement it by December 2026.

    The consortium won the bid for consultation at Tk 15.1724 billion and taxpayers will bear Tk 3.9336 billion to foot the bill.

    At the ceremony, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader thanked the Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito, who was also present there, by saying: “A new horizon opens for Bangladesh to lockstep with the modern world by implementing this development project with your fund.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Employees arrange the Saudi Arabian flag during the final preparations before world leaders gather for the official family photograph on day one of the G20 leaders summit at the convention center of La Nuvola, in Rome, Oct 30, 2021.
    Poor nations face peril over elusive G-20 debt relief push
    The world's poorest countries face $35 billion in debt-service payments to official and private-sector creditors in 2022, according to the World Bank
    Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing, China, Sept 24, 2019.
    China central bank head likely to step down
    The speculation over Yi Gang’s retirement comes after he was dropped from an elite body of the ruling Communist Party, with a former central banker a leading contender to succeed him
    An American flag flies outside of the US Capitol dome in Washington, US, January 15, 2020.
    US budget deficit halves, despite student loan costs
    The US Treasury said the reduction in the deficit was still the largest-ever single-year improvement in the US fiscal position
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen in Washington, US, Apr 8, 2019. REUTERS
    IMF sending mission on Oct 26
    The staff mission will discuss economic and financial reforms with an eye to a future lending programme and access to a new longer-term facility

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher