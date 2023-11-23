Bangladesh signs $1.11bn financing deals with World Bank for resilient, inclusive growth

Bangladesh and the World Bank have signed five financing agreements worth over $1.11 billion to help the country achieve resilient and inclusive growth through improving early childhood development, secondary education, riverbank protection, urban primary health and gas distribution efficiency.



Economic Relations Secretary Sharifa Khan and Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, signed the deals in Dhaka on Thursday, the global lender said in a statement.





The projects are:

– The $210 million Bangladesh Enhancing Investments and Benefits for Early Years Project will help improve early childhood development by providing cash transfers and counselling services to about 1.7 million pregnant women and mothers of children under 4 years of age in vulnerable households.

– The $300 million Learning Acceleration in Secondary Education Operation Project will help strengthen secondary education by improving learning outcome and teaching quality.