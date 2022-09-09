Germany's bakeries burnt by rising energy prices

German bakery owner Peter Hemmerle is expecting his company's annual electricity bill to quadruple to 1.2 million euros as energy prices have risen since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

His Heinz Hemmerle bakery in Muelheim an der Ruhr depends on electricity to run its kneading machines and cooling rooms, while its ovens run on gas, whose price has also rocketed with dwindling Russian imports.

The new electricity bill is due to kick in by the beginning of next year, Hemmerle said, rising from the 300,000 euros the company was paying before.

Rising raw material prices, such as for sugar, flour, milk and butter, are also weighing on the company, which employs 170 workers and operates 13 bakeries throughout city.