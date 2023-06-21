    বাংলা

    UK net debt passes 100% of GDP for first time since 1961

    Public sector net debt, excluding that of state-controlled banks, hit 2.567 trillion pounds

    Published : 21 June 2023, 09:20 AM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 09:20 AM

    Britain's public sector net debt surpassed 100% of gross domestic product in May as borrowing came in higher than expected, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

    Public sector net debt, excluding that of state-controlled banks, hit 2.567 trillion pounds ($3.28 trillion), equivalent to 100.1% of gross domestic product.

    That represented the first time that debt stood above 100% of GDP since 1961 although it was temporarily recorded as passing that threshold during the COVID-19 pandemic before being revised lower.

    The ONS said government borrowing in May stood at 20.045 billion pounds. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to public sector net borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, of 19.5 billion pounds.

