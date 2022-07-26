From burgers to bleach, stressed consumers buy cheap

US consumer confidence fell for a third straight month in July amid persistent worries about higher inflation and rising interest rates.

YOU GOTTA EAT

Consumer giants Coca Cola and McDonald's Corp and Unilever all said on Tuesday that their products are still selling, even at higher prices.

Unilever, which has 400 brands including Hellmann's mayonnaise, Knorr stock cubes and Domestos bleach, raised its full-year sales guidance after beating first-half underlying sales forecasts as its hiked prices.

So far consumers are buying, but there is a question around how long that can last.

"We see price increases when we go out to do a weekly shop. The question is: how much more accepting can the consumer be on those price increases?" said Ashish Sinha, portfolio manager at Unilever and Reckitt shareholder Gabelli.

McDonald's which operates nearly 40,000 restaurants, said its global same-store sales jumped almost 10 percent, much better than the expectation for an increase of 6.5 percent.

Even so, the Chicago-based company said it is considering whether to add more discounted menu options because soaring inflation - particularly in Europe - is leading some lower-income consumers to "trade-down" to cheaper items and to buy fewer big combination meals, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan said during a call with investors.

Coke's global sales volumes rose 8 percent in the second quarter, the company said, powered by growth in both developed and emerging markets, while average selling prices increased about 12 percent.