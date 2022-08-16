China pares back holdings of US Treasuries for 7th month

China later announced it was halting dialogue with the United States in a number of areas, including between theatre-level military commanders and on climate change, in a furore over Pelosi's visit.

Data also showed Japan increased its holdings of Treasuries to $1.236 trillion in June, from a revised $1.224 trillion in May. The Treasury report released in July showed Japan had $1.213 trillion in Treasuries for the month of May.

Overall, foreign holdings of Treasuries rose to $7.430 trillion in June from a revised $7.426 trillion in May.

On a transaction basis, US Treasuries saw net foreign inflows of $58.9 billion in June, compared with inflows of $99.84 billion the previous month. US Treasuries have posted foreign inflows for a second straight month.

The inflows was generally in line with price action in the Treasuries market. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield started June at 2.9310%, and ended the month at 2.974% down about 4 bps.

The Federal Reserve raised benchmark rates by 75 bps in June and July and is on track to hike rates again in September to tame inflation.

In other asset classes, foreigners sold US equities in May for a sixth straight month amounting to $25.36 billion, from outflows of $9.15 billion in May.

US corporate bonds posted inflows in June of $13.99 billion in June, compared with $4.46 billion the previous month. Foreigners were net buyers of US corporate bonds for six straight months.

The data also showed US residents once again sold their holdings of long-term foreign securities, with net sales of $50.5 billion in June, from sales of $22.8 billion in May.