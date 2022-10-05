World Bank says goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030 won't be met

Shocks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's war against Ukraine mean the world is unlikely to meet a longstanding goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030, the World Bank said in a new report released on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic marked a historic turning point after decades of poverty reduction, the report said, with 71 million more people living in extreme poverty in 2020.

That meant 719 million people - or about 9.3 percent of the world's population - were living on just $2.15 a day, and the ongoing war, reduced growth in China and higher food and energy prices threatened to further stall efforts to reduce poverty, it said.