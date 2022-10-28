    বাংলা

    Growth of domestic credit to private sector slows slightly in September

    The credit flow to the private sector grew despite a fall in imports of capital machinery and post-import financing

    Published : 27 Oct 2022, 07:16 PM
    After Bangladesh Bank raised its key interest rate for short-term loans given to banks as part of measures to rein in the flow of cash, the growth of domestic credit to the private sector slowed slightly in September. 

    Private sector credit posted a 13.93 percent growth in September, compared to 14.07 percent in August, according to central bank data released on Thursday.

     The total domestic loans to the private sector stood at Tk 13.79 trillion at the end of September, up from Tk 13.62 trillion a month earlier. 

    The credit flow to the private sector grew despite a fall in imports of capital machinery and post-import financing. 

    The government’s borrowing, however, grew faster – 28.54 percent in September, compared to a 28.47 percent growth in August. It stood at Tk 3.3 trillion at the end of last month. 

    Overall, domestic credit flow grew by 16.42 percent in September after a 16.59 percent growth in August. 

    The monetary policy for the current fiscal year set a target of 14.8 percent growth in domestic credit flow, which stood at Tk 17.1 trillion at the end of September, increasing from around Tk 16.9 trillion in August.

