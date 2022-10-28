Growth of domestic credit to private sector slows slightly in September

After Bangladesh Bank raised its key interest rate for short-term loans given to banks as part of measures to rein in the flow of cash, the growth of domestic credit to the private sector slowed slightly in September.

Private sector credit posted a 13.93 percent growth in September, compared to 14.07 percent in August, according to central bank data released on Thursday.

The total domestic loans to the private sector stood at Tk 13.79 trillion at the end of September, up from Tk 13.62 trillion a month earlier.