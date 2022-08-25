    বাংলা

    Ukraine economy could grow 15.5% in 2023 after deep fall: minister

    Ukraine's talks with the IMF on a new lending programme will start this autumn, its economy minister said, adding that they need 'relatively large' IMF assistance to deal with deep fall

    Reuters
    Published : 25 August 2022, 10:18 AM
    Updated : 25 August 2022, 10:18 AM

    Ukraine's economy should stabilise over the coming year and expand by as much as 15.5% in 2023, depending on military developments in the war against Russia that began on Feb 24, the country's economy minister told Reuters in an interview.

    Yulia Svyrydenko, who also serves as first vice prime minister, said government officials were compiling macroeconomic forecasts ahead of the start of negotiations next month with the International Monetary Fund on a fresh lending programme.

    Surrounded by sandbags in the basement of the Cabinet of Ministers amid increased warnings of possible attacks on Kyiv, Svyrydenko said current forecasts for gross domestic product in 2023 ranged from a further contraction of 0.4% to an expansion of 15.5%, after a likely contraction of 30-35% this year.

    "We understand that we have to keep the economy moving. It’s very hard to make new forecasts because of the uncertainty. It fully depends on the military scenario," Svyrydenko added.

    While Svyrydenko declined to specify how much Ukraine would request from the IMF, she said the new programme should be "relatively large" and needed to be agreed quickly to help free up funds from other creditors and reassure investors.

    Oleg Ustenko, a senior economic adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said this month an IMF loan of $5 billion over 18 months could serve as an anchor for a larger package of $15 billion-$20 billion from other creditors.

    That was roughly the amount that Ukraine's central bank governor, Kyrylo Shevchenko, had identified as a target for IMF funding over two or three years, although experts said such a large amount would put Ukraine well over the fund's "exceptional access limit" for lending.

    WINTER LOOMS

    Ukraine's previous $5 billion loan programme with the IMF was cancelled in March as the IMF approved $1.4 billion in emergency financing with few conditions in the early weeks of the war, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

    Ukraine, grappling with the internal displacement of some 7 million people and the loss of millions more who have fled to Europe, is preparing for what is very likely to be a brutal winter marked by energy shortages, rising inflation, and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

    Svyrydenko also urged donor countries and institutions to make good their pledges of assistance.

    Ukraine has received $12.7 billion in international budget support from other countries and institutions since Russia's invasion, and expected another $14 billion in already pledged aid to come in before the end of the year, she said.

    "It’s very important for us to keep getting this financial aid - and aid in general - from our partners," she said.

    "We’re fighting for values that are important for Europe and the United States."

    RELATED STORIES
    Wake up and smell the coffee: Low-growth, high-inflation era beckons post-pandemic America
    Low-growth, high-inflation era beckons post-pandemic America
    The COVID outbreak in 2020 coincided with a surge in productivity that led to predictions of a golden age of US innovation and growth. Two years on, the narrative is more sombre
    Qatar Investment Authority aims to invest $3 billion in Pakistan
    Qatar to invest $3bn in Pakistan
    Pakistan is in economic turmoil and faces a balance of payments crisis, with foreign reserves having dropped as low as $7.8 billion, barely enough for more than a month of imports
    Britain imports no fuel from Russia in June for first time on record
    Britain imports no fuel from Russia in June
    This happens for the first time since records began 25 years ago, as sanctions on Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine help drive a 97% fall in imports of Russian goods
    Private label ousting big brands as cost of living crisis grows
    Private label ousting big brands
    Private label sales have been on the rise for years, but a global cost of living crisis driven by soaring energy prices appears to be turbo-charging the trend

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher