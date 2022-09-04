Italy's costs to import energy will double to 100 billion euros

Italy's net energy import costs are set to more than double this year to nearly 100 billion euros ($99.5 billion), the economy minister said, warning Rome could not spend indefinitely to cushion the blow on the economy.

Italy relies on imports for three-quarters of its power consumption, increasing its vulnerability to Europe's current energy crisis.

Addressing the annual Ambrosetti business forum on Saturday, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said Italy's high debt reduced its room for manoeuvre going forward.

Measures to help firms and consumers cope with high energy bills will be approved next week, following six aid packages so far worth in total 52 billion euros, Franco said.