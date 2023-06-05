Debt ceiling deal ignores US debt time bomb

Republicans and Democrats are touting a hastily-written debt ceiling deal that staves off a devastating US default, but does little to slow a massive buildup of total federal debt now on pace to exceed $50 trillion in a decade.

The deal's first problem, budget experts say, is it only curbs non-defence discretionary spending, or just about one-seventh of this year's $6.4 trillion federal budget. Defense, veterans' care and big-ticket safety-net programmes are spared.

Longer term, it fails to alter the US's chronic and growing revenue shortfall, thanks to health and retirement spending on the country's aging population and Congress's failure to raise taxes.

"If you're worried about the deficit and debt problem, this thing does nothing," said Dennis Ippolito, a public policy professor and fiscal expert at Southern Methodist University.

"What you've got in place is essentially Democratic spending policy and Republican tax policy, and there is nothing in the works that suggests any change to either of those," he said.

The deal to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until January 2025 holds non-defense discretionary spending largely flat this year, with a 1 percent increase in fiscal 2024.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates this would result in $1.3 trillion in savings over a decade.

Even those savings may prove illusory, as Congress would be free to abandon its self-imposed spending limits within two years. On top of that, tax cuts passed by Republicans in 2017 expire on schedule in 2025, but the party is pushing to extend them.

Making matters worse, higher interest rates are pushing up the government's debt service costs. CBO projects that these will triple to $1.4 trillion by 2033 -- far exceeding the projected defense budget at that time.

SOCIAL SECURITY, MEDICARE OFF LIMITS

In their debt limit negotiations, both President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy vowed not to touch the main driver of US debt: rising Social Security pension and Medicare health benefit costs.

Social Security costs are projected to increase by 67 percent by 2032, and the Medicare health program for seniors will nearly double in cost during that period, according to CBO, as Americans 65 or older top 46 percent of the US population, up from 34% this year.

Together, these two programs account for roughly 37 percent of current federal spending and are both on a path toward insolvency in about a decade. Other programs for veterans and low-income people push such safety-net spending to over half the budget.

Unlike discretionary programs, which are given a fixed amount of money each year, these "mandatory" programs pay benefits to all who qualify for them. CBO projects the government will spend $6 trillion on mandatory spending programs in the 2033 fiscal year, up from $4.1 trillion this year.