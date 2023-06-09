    বাংলা

    Pakistan seen targeting fiscal deficit of 7.7% next fiscal year: source

    Total spending is expected to be 14.5 trillion rupees ($50.54 billion), with 1.8 trillion rupees going to defence

    Reuters
    Published : 9 June 2023, 12:04 PM
    Updated : 9 June 2023, 12:04 PM

    Pakistan's government is seen targeting a fiscal deficit of 7.7% of GDP for the 2023-24 fiscal year, a source told Reuters on Friday ahead of the finance minister's budget speech, much wider than the current year's original estimate of 4.9%.

    The budget needs to satisfy the IMF to secure the release of more bailout money for the crisis-struck country, which is due to hold a general election by November.

    Total spending is expected to be 14.5 trillion rupees ($50.54 billion), with 1.8 trillion rupees going to defence, said the source.

    The budget could target a total tax revenue of 9.2 trillion rupees and pencil in debt servicing of 7.3 trillion rupees, the source added, highlighting the country's massive debt burden.

    Inflation for the next fiscal year is expected to come in at 21%, the source said, as Reuters reported earlier this week. Inflation in May was at a record high of nearly 38%.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh to depend heavily on indirect tax in new fiscal year too
    Govt to depend heavily on indirect tax in FY24 too
    Since the introduction of VAT in 1991, all consecutive governments have relied heavily on indirect taxes to generate revenues
    Bangladesh narrows trade deficit by 41.63% after import restrictions
    Trade deficit narrows by 41.63%
    Bangladesh has shown resilience in maintaining export growth while import costs have decreased
    A view of the parliamentary session where the budget for FY2024 was announced on Thursday, Jun 1, 2023.
    Budget 2024 at a glance
    The Bangladesh government has set out an ambitious plan ahead of the upcoming general election
    Budget 2024: Domestic bank borrowing to finance 17% of record deficit
    Bank borrowing to finance 17% of budget deficit
    The pre-election budget of Tk 7.61 trillion runs a deficit that is 5.2 per cent of the GDP

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps