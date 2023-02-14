US consumer prices increase in January; trend slowing

US consumer prices accelerated in January, but the annual increase was the smallest since late 2021, pointing to a continued slowdown in inflation and likely keeping the Federal Reserve on a moderate interest rate hiking path.

The consumer price index increased 0.5% last month after gaining 0.1% in December, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Monthly inflation was boosted in part by rising gasoline prices, which increased 3.6% in January, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI climbing 0.5%. Much of the survey was conducted before the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) published annual revisions to the seasonally adjusted CPI data on Friday. The BLS also updated the seasonal adjustment factors, the model that it uses to strip out seasonal fluctuations from the data.